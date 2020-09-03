Construction underway for UTRGV Early College High School in Harlingen

In a groundbreaking event this morning, the new UTRGV Early College High School ceremonially began construction and highlighted the partnership between the city, university, and school district.

A beginning phase of a major project between the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, and the City of Harlingen.

The City of Harlingen donating the 6.3 acres of land worth approximately 2.5 million dollars to UTRGV and HCISD who both invested 8 million each in matching funds to replace the current ECHS campus on Pecan street.

The 64-thousand square foot facility will host ECHS students working toward their bachelor's degrees during the day and transition into another campus option for UTRGV students in the evenings.

Watch the video for the full story.