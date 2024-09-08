Consumer Reports: Healthy back to school tips

There's lots to do to get your kids ready to return to school. From clothes to supplies to food, the list can seem endless. Add the challenge of getting everyone back on a “school night” schedule.

As Consumer Reports explains, back to school is a great time to introduce healthier choices that benefit everyone in the family.

Start a new school night sleep schedule about two weeks before the first day. Begin setting alarms back about 15 minutes earlier each night until you reach what will be the new normal very soon.

And while we’re talking alarms, if it’s on a phone or tablet, set it, then forget it. Personal devices should be turned off well before bedtime. Smartphones, tablets, and laptops emit blue light, which can disturb kids’ sleep patterns.

Creating a dark sleeping environment can also help. CR’s editors recently looked at blackout curtains. Gracie Oaks Olivia Signature Velvet Blackout Curtains earned a perfect score for blocking out light and heat.

If your kids are anxious about starting school in a new building, plan a visit before the first day. They can see how to get to their new classroom and find the bathrooms.

They’ll have a new routine at school, so remind them to wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at key times, like after bathroom breaks, before lunch, or after playing outside.

Kids entering elementary school may need shots against polio, chickenpox, and other diseases, while those entering middle school or high school might need the meningococcal vaccine which prevents meningitis and the HPV vaccine, which prevents certain cancers. Everyone eligible should also get a flu shot by the end of October.

It’s important to boost your child’s health by sending them to school with healthy lunches. Think whole grains, proteins, fruits, and veggies.

CR also looked at granola bars and found two lower-sugar options, Made Good and Cascadian Farms. And staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water at school helps kids stay alert and focused and may even improve cognitive functioning, so don’t forget to pack a reusable water bottle. CR’s editors recommend the Yeti Rambler JR Kids Water Bottle and the Hydro Flask Kids Wide Mouth.

Another back-to-school tip – remember there are hundreds of student discounts on everything from buying technology and going to the movies to shipping packages and taking vacations. Your child just has to show his or her student ID or use his or her school email address.