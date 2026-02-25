Consumer Reports: What to know about GPS kid trackers

Is your child ready for some independence, but you’re not ready to give them a smartphone? More parents are turning to GPS trackers and kids’ smartwatches to keep tabs on their child’s location, but who else can see that location, and are you putting your child’s data at risk? We have a new investigation from Consumer Reports that parents will want to see!

Kayelani Vasquez tracks her daughter’s location as her daughter travels with her school’s sports team. She says it’s more about peace of mind and being able to see exactly where her daughter is when she’s not with her.

Eighty percent of parents in one survey track their kids’ locations. Trackers on the market range from inexpensive Bluetooth tags to GPS devices and connected cellular smartwatches. And only some of these devices are designed specifically for kids. Parents often assume that products made for children are held to higher standards, but that’s not always the case.

Depending on their features, these devices don’t just track location. They also collect sensitive data, such as messages, voice notes, and detailed movement patterns. The details of what information is being gathered and how it is being stored aren’t always easy to track. Depending on the device and the company behind it, that information may not be stored securely.

CR analyzed fifteen devices by reviewing their privacy policies, testing app permissions, and default settings, and examining how each product handles sensitive data such as location, messages, and device IDs.

CR found that most privacy policies often clearly explain what data is collected and why, and several brand apps let parents limit data-sharing or turn off targeted ads. CR wants apps to function without being given additional permissions.

But CR found that some kid-specific products fell short in protecting their child’s privacy and security, lacking multifactor authentication, and logging unencrypted direct messages.

For parents looking for a Bluetooth tracker to keep track of their kids within a short distance from them, CR says the Apple AirTag and Eufy SmartTrack Link scored highest in data privacy and security.

The Tack GPS Tracker scored the highest for data security among GPS trackers, but the BoT Talk GPS Tracker for Kids got the best score for data privacy.

The Apple Watch SE 3 GPS + Cellular scored high overall among smartwatches, and the Garmin Bounce scored highest in data security.

Consumer Reports recommends choosing devices with strong privacy controls and multifactor authentication, turning privacy settings to the most restrictive options, and avoiding trackers that rely on targeted advertising. And never set up a tracker without telling your child. Experts say transparency matters just as much as technology.