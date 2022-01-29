Covid-related hospitalizations and cases rising

As long lines for Covid testing in many parts of the Valley continue, the amount of positive cases and Covid-related hospitalizations are trending upward.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, over 21,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in the Valley — the most during the pandemic.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is currently double than the highest testing days back in August.

The rate of Covid-related hospitalizations is currently similar to that of the start of the surge in mid-August.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says while the amount of hospitalizations is worrying, a combination of factors is keeping the severity down.

Based on omicron's spread through other countries, Dr. Castillo predicts more cases, but with a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Hopefully it just as quickly starts coming down so that the wave lasts about five weeks or so,” Dr. Castillo said. "There's no guarantee that's what happens here, but it's what we have to hope for - that it comes quick and goes quick, too."