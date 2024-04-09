Crews Working to Fix Phone Lines
WESLACO – Phone lines in parts of Hidalgo and Willacy counties are back up Tuesday afternoon.
The phones lines were out most of the day on Monday because a fiber optics cable was cut. Crews were still working early Tuesday morning to correct the problem.
It was fixed just before 8:00 a.m.
The outage left the 911 call center at the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office the only one in operation.
The sheriff’s office was built as a backup in case something happened to the main 911 service line. The sheriff’s office said they are now deactivating the four cell phone numbers set up to assist with non-emergencies.
They said citizens with an emergency can call their respective public safety agency directly.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS will continue to report any further updates.
