Crews Working to Fix Phone Lines

WESLACO – Phone lines in parts of Hidalgo and Willacy counties are back up Tuesday afternoon.

The phones lines were out most of the day on Monday because a fiber optics cable was cut. Crews were still working early Tuesday morning to correct the problem.

It was fixed just before 8:00 a.m.

The outage left the 911 call center at the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office the only one in operation.

The sheriff’s office was built as a backup in case something happened to the main 911 service line. The sheriff’s office said they are now deactivating the four cell phone numbers set up to assist with non-emergencies.

They said citizens with an emergency can call their respective public safety agency directly.

