The McAllen High Bulldogs took down the CC Ray Texans 65-58 on Thursday night to advance to the regional semifinal.

McHi trailed 18-8 to start the game, as the Texans came out in the first quarter on fire from beyond the arc. CC Ray started the game 5-for-7 from three, pouncing out to an early lead over one of the few remaining unbeaten teams in the state.

The Bulldogs were able to quickly mount the comeback in the second quarter, cutting the deficit down to just two less than six minutes into the second quarter.

Despite McHi fighting its way back, the Texans managed to maintain a slim lead throughout much of the game. In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs found themselves down six with 5:30 left to go. That's when the game-sealing run started.

The Bulldogs, led by eight fourth quarter points from D'Aundre Canada, went on a 15-2 run to close out the game. Canada's and-one layup with just over three minutes left put the Bulldogs in front and they never looked back.

"That just goes to show how much work we put in," Canada said after the win. "We put in so much work to be able to perform in situations like this so we can go on to the next round."

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 38-0 and continue their historic perfect season. D'Aundre Canada led the way with a game-high 18 points on the night, also racking up seven rebounds and five assists. Juda Rios (14 points) and Jalin Gilmore (16 points) also came up big for the Bulldogs in the win.

"[CC Ray] took some shots and, in our favor, they didn't go in," Bulldogs head coach Ryan Flores said of what happened down the stretch. "They were going in the first few quarters for them, but in the fourth quarter, they went out and we were able to outscore them 19-6. I'm proud of our boys."

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Friday's Edison vs. Alamo Heights game in the regional semifinal next week.