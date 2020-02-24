x

DEA launches operation to combat meth smuggling

PHARR - Southern border agents have seized more meth at the Rio Grande Valley bridges in just a few months than they have during entire 12-month periods.

As the DEA launches a new operation to target meth supply from Mexico, a Valley advocate says they need to shift their focus to the demand.

Oscar Lopez is a public health advocate working with young people and the government to address HIV issues. One thing in common with many new HIV cases he sees: the patients use of methamphetamines.

"The potency of crystal meth is much stronger than ever before," says Lopez.

A dangerous combo: high quality drugs combined with record-low street prices.

