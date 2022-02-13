Deputies Notice Less Activity in Immigration Hot Spots

NEAR MISSION – Local law enforcement said the number of people crossing the border illegally is on the decline.

We met with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 deputy constable Joel Contreras for a ride along in Anzalduas Park on Tuesday. They patrol the area on their overtime shifts.

During the trip, we found a mother and daughter from Honduras and a Chinese national had been detained by another officer, deputy constable Reynaldo Trevino.

Contreras said it isn’t unusual to find Chinese nationals crossing with Central Americans. He said many of them don’t stay in the Rio Grande Valley, let alone Texas.

“Mostly the southern states, and a lot of them (go to) California,” he said.

The deputy said mostly everyone is trying to reach family members already in the country.

Contreras said the area is commonly used for human trafficking. He said it’s been years since the last time drugs were found on the tract of land.

He added the area is not what it used to be. Deputies noticed a decrease in people crossing towards the end of January. He said the drop in numbers won’t take their boots off the ground.

The deputy constable’s patrol along the river is on top of their regular civic duties. Their overtime is funded through state and government grants.