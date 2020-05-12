DHR to Become Level 1 Trauma Center

EDINBURG - A Rio Grande Valley hospital is striving to become a level-one trauma center.

A level-one trauma center is the highest level possible for hospitals in the U.S., the nearest one being in San Antonio.

The Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance is still only considered to be a level-three trauma center that is currently functioning as a level-one.

DHR will continue to stay at a level-three until the state decides they are meeting the standards for a level-one; a process that could take up to three years.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to the Trauma Medical Director at DHR Dr. Raul Barreda.

"We have to be acting and performing everything up to the standards of a level one trauma center for a minimum of 12 months before the American College of Surgeons will come by and say ‘hey you guys are doing a good job here’s your certificate’," says Dr. Barreda.

In the last year, Hidalgo County recorded nearly 15,000 crashes and 44 fatal crashes.

With DHR’s new status the Texas Department of Public Safety hopes to reduce the number of lives lost

For more information watch the video above.