x

DHS Requests Defense Dept. for More Troops along Border Under Review

Related Story

WESLACO – A request to send more troops to the Southern U.S. border is under review.

There are 3,000 active duty troops and 2,000 National Guard personnel on the borderline.

When asked how many troops could be sent out, the acting secretary of defense said he didn’t have a specific number in mind.

Officials didn’t release any information on how soon they’re expected to make their decision.

News
DHS Request Under Review by Defense Dept....
DHS Request Under Review by Defense Dept. for More Troops
WESLACO – A request to send more troops to the Southern U.S. border is under review. There are 3,000... More >>
1 year ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 10:47:00 AM CDT April 26, 2019
Radar
7 Days