DHS Requests Defense Dept. for More Troops along Border Under Review
WESLACO – A request to send more troops to the Southern U.S. border is under review.
There are 3,000 active duty troops and 2,000 National Guard personnel on the borderline.
When asked how many troops could be sent out, the acting secretary of defense said he didn’t have a specific number in mind.
Officials didn’t release any information on how soon they’re expected to make their decision.
