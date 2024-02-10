Donna commissioners moving forward with bond election to expand international bridge

Donna city leaders are pushing ahead with letting voters decide how to fund the expansion of the Donna International Bridge.

The expansion would allow for commercial truckers to use the bridge.

A bond election for the expansion project has been set for May. The push from city leaders comes after they voted to withhold more than $55 million in funding for the project last month.

Donna Mayor David Moreno said the city plans to educate voters on funding options.

“I want them to come in, I want them to participate in our workshops when it comes down to how this financial structure is going to be laid out and what they are voting for,” Moreno said.