Donna Crash Sends 10 to Hospital

DONNA - Ten people are recovering in the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck in Donna. DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez said they all had minor injuries, and the youngest person involved was 4 years old.

The crash happened near FM 495 and Border Road around 8 a.m. According to preliminary information from troopers, the driver of a Suzuki passenger car was heading east on FM 495 and for unknown reasons veered into the westbound lane. The car struck a Chevrolet Suburban.

We're told the roadway has been cleared. We'll bring you more updates as they develop.