Donna Homeowner Says Roofing Company Left Unfinished Work

DONNA – A local homeowner claims a roofing company left unfinished work.

Andrea Sarmiento says she spent more than $2,000 to fix her roof, but claims it caused more problems.

She says there are holes in her ceiling and wet areas from previous rainfall.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with Smart Roof’s owner, Abel Rangel, about the job.

"You had about 25 leaks and I've sealed maybe about 23 of them," says Rangel.

Rangel says he will make it a priority to fix the roof and find the leaks.

