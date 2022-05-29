Donna man arrested, getaway driver wanted in connection with weekend shooting

Police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to a shooting investigation that occurred in Donna on Sunday.

Adrian Trevino-Lopez was identified as the man who shot at the occupants of a vehicle following a chase that police say ended in a crash at the parking of Mari’s Drive-In, located at 602 S. 11th St.

Surveillance footage shows the man identified as Trevino-Lopez exiting a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado armed with a shotgun, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle – identified as Guadalupe Trevino-Lopez – also exited the vehicle, according to the release.

“The two subjects then forced the occupants out of the other vehicle,” the news release stated. “After a brief altercation, the occupants of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot and were shot at multiple times by the subject, who was armed with the shotgun.”

No one was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported, the release stated.

Police are still searching for Guadalupe Trevino-Lopez, the release stated.

Those with any information regarding the shooting are urged to call the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481.