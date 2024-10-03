DPS: Driver in crash that killed Cameron County Precinct 1 deputy constable suspected to have been under the influence
News Video
-
Procession held for slain Cameron County deputy constable
-
New PBS documentary series highlights Texas Gulf Coast
-
New software system affecting Harlingen Waterworks customers
-
Testimony continues in ‘El Gallito’ capital murder trial
-
U.S. customs broker: Dockworkers' strike could delay shipments into Mexico
Sports Video
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2