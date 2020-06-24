DPS Investigating Hit-And-Run Fatality in Alamo
ALAMO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run fatality from Thursday morning.
Ruben Parra, 51, was walking along the street when he was struck by what investigators think is a gray or silver car.
KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with Constancia Pateno, who has lived a few houses from Parra and his family for the last eight years.
Pateno says Parra was deaf and mute, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying life.
The Alamo Criminal Investigations Supervisor, Jose Perez, says law enforcement agencies count on eyewitnesses in these situations.
He says without eyewitnesses, they are looking for debris from the accident.
If you have any information call the DPS at 956-565-7600.
