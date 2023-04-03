DPS Offers Tips on Driving Safely During Holiday Season

WESLACO - The Department of Public Safety is reminding everyone to drive carefully as the holidays approach.

More than 50 million Americans are expected to travel this year, and 90% of those will be driving.

DPS says last year they handed out more than 74,000 citations and warnings during the Thanksgiving holidays.

DPS and other law enforcement will be increasing patrols starting Wednesday to make sure everyone has a safe holiday.

