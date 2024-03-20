DPS: Person of Interest Sought in Murder of South Padre Island Man

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND- The Department of Public Safety released images of a person of interest in connection with the murder of a South Padre Island man.

Authorities say the man may be connected to the death of William Costello, who disappeared from the island back in August.

His body was later found buried in Willacy County.

One man is already charged with murder in the case.

Authorities also released the photo of Costello’s vehicle, a Honda passenger car, in hopes of generating leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the individual or the car is urged to call DPS at 956-565-7600.