Dr Turner Wright

Texas businesses must decide whether to require face masks. Some worry they could lose customers either way.
By Duncan Agnew , The Texas Tribune As small-business owners and managers across Texas went to work...
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
By JAMIE STENGLE Associated Press DALLAS (AP)...
Weather
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with weather conditions that will continue to worsen as the next surge of cold air arrives tonight. ...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley
Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Wednesday—colder...
Sports
Harlingen South Soccer Flying High This Season
HARLINGEN - The Harlingen South Hawks boys soccer team is having a historic season in a very deep 32-6A. Check out their recent play in the...
San Perlita Prepares For Their Sweet 16 Match-up
SAN PERLITA - The San Perlita have been...
St. Joseph Boys and Girls Hoops Move on to Round Three
TAPPS Area Round - Boys St. Joseph...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Rescatan a un padre y a su hijo a punto de morir en las aguas de un canal
En Yuma Arizona gracias a las operaciones aéreas en coordinación con elementos de la patrulla fronteriza y curiosos pudieron rescatar a un padre y a su...
Educadores del Valle piden que se acelere el proceso de vacunación
Desde Puerto Isabel hasta Raymondville los profesores han...
Más estados suspenden el uso del cubrebocas pese al riesgo de contagios
Expertos en salud siguen alarmados ante la insistencia...
