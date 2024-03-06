Driver Crashes into Utility Pole, Power Lines Down
Related Story
MERCEDES – Utility crews are on the scene of a crash along westbound Frontage Road near the Mercedes outlet shopping center.
A driver of a Mustang hit an electricity pole causing power lines to be knocked down.
A Border Patrol agent was the first at the scene, pulling over to provide medical attention to the driver.
The driver, at this time, is in good condition.
Crews will be working on the damage for a few hours.
We’re waiting to hear back from Mercedes police to receive more details.
Watch the news clip for more information.
News
MERCEDES – Utility crews are on the scene of a crash along westbound Frontage Road near the Mercedes outlet shopping... More >>
News Video
-
Villarreal in the lead for Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner election
-
Democratic election for Cameron County sheriff headed to runoff
-
Unofficial voting results for Hidalgo County sheriff in the Democratic primary
-
Prescription Health: Salt hypertension, the silent killer
-
Final testimonies made in Richard Ford capital murder trial
Sports Video
-
PSJA holds off Weslaco in 6A no-district baseball action
-
Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win