Driver Crashes into Utility Pole, Power Lines Down

MERCEDES – Utility crews are on the scene of a crash along westbound Frontage Road near the Mercedes outlet shopping center.

A driver of a Mustang hit an electricity pole causing power lines to be knocked down.

A Border Patrol agent was the first at the scene, pulling over to provide medical attention to the driver.

The driver, at this time, is in good condition.

Crews will be working on the damage for a few hours.

We’re waiting to hear back from Mercedes police to receive more details.

Watch the news clip for more information.