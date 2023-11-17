Edcouch-Elsa ISD launches drive to give Thanksgiving meals to students and their families

Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District is showing students the importance of giving back.

The district is hosting a campaign to give back to families of students that may need a little help this season.

The Turkey Feather Drive was started by a counselor 15 years ago, and this year all schools in the district are participating.

Each EEISD school has a paper turkey outside their classroom that students will decorate with personalized feathers that they can buy for $1.

The money raised from the feathers will be used to buy turkeys and the Thanksgiving fixings for families in need.

"I donated so other kids can know how it feels like to have turkeys and other types of things," EEISD student Emma Villareal said. "I think they'll be very excited and very thankful for us and how much we've given them."

The district says they hope to provide meals to 400 families. The families selected were chosen based on the information the school has about their financial needs.

The district says the money that is left over will be donated to each schools' food pantry and student closet to buy canned goods and coats for students.