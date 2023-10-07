Edcouch game room raid the latest on illegal gambling crackdown in Hidalgo County

Game rooms in Hidalgo County are becoming more popular, and the sheriff’s office is noticing.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a total of seven people while conducting an illegal gambling raid Wednesday at the Tejano Treasures game room in Edcouch.

Six of the arrested are facing illegal gambling related charges, while a seventh individual was arrested for possessing drugs at the scene.

The bust added to the four eight liners raided by deputies in the last two months.

The sheriff’s office says one major reason for the uptick in raids is because the game rooms are openly advertising.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Enrique Longoria says customers need to know the rules.

Texas law says it is illegal for a business to have eight liners that give cash prizes, but there is an exception.

The exception says a game room can operate legally only if non cash prizes — less than $5 — are awarded.

"When you give anything of value less than $5, I don't see how any business can profit that way so I’m not surprised they got raided,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios said.

Palacios added that someone caught gambling or operating an illegal game room can face misdemeanor charges and fines.

