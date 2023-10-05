Six arrested in Edcouch illegal gambling raid including business owner
Investigators with Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have arrested six individuals during the illegal gambling raid in Edcouch.
Authorities conducted the raid at Tejano Treasures on Wednesday where six people were detained for questioning, including business owner 30-year-old Mohammad Sean Butt, according to a news release.
The release says a large number of gaming machines were found in the establishment.
Throughout the investigation, the six individuals detained were officially arrested for several charges including possession of gambling device/equipment and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the release.
The release identifies the six people arrested as Butt, 38-year-old Susana Romo, 47-year-old Yecenia Perez Castaneda, 52-year-old Janie Loredo, 42-year-old Juan Pablo Contreras and 32-year-old Cesar Gabriel Cervantez.
The investigation is ongoing.