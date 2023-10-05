Six arrested in Edcouch illegal gambling raid including business owner

Investigators with Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have arrested six individuals during the illegal gambling raid in Edcouch.

RELATED STORY: Multiple people detained in Edcouch game room raid

Authorities conducted the raid at Tejano Treasures on Wednesday where six people were detained for questioning, including business owner 30-year-old Mohammad Sean Butt, according to a news release.

The release says a large number of gaming machines were found in the establishment.

Throughout the investigation, the six individuals detained were officially arrested for several charges including possession of gambling device/equipment and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the release.

The release identifies the six people arrested as Butt, 38-year-old Susana Romo, 47-year-old Yecenia Perez Castaneda, 52-year-old Janie Loredo, 42-year-old Juan Pablo Contreras and 32-year-old Cesar Gabriel Cervantez.

The investigation is ongoing.