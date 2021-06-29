Edinburg holding Juneteenth jubilee events this weekend

Juneteenth is officially the newest federal holiday and celebrations are planned all weekend long here at home.

The city of Edinburg is hosting a series of Juneteenth Jubilee events on Saturday, June 19 starting with a commemoration ceremony at the Edinburg auditorium.

The program will end with a caravan tour of the city's historical African American sites and landmarks like Betts Elementary, the school named after the Valley's first African American teacher.

The city will then hold a festival with free live musical performances, food and games at the Edinburg city Hall at 7 p.m.

“The purpose of our festival is to make sure that we mutually understand each other; we culturally become aware of each other so that we can embrace each other because we are stronger together,” Magdiel Castle, assistant director of the city of Edinburg cultural arts said.

The festivities end Sunday with a presentations at the museum of South Texas History. Each event is free and open to the public.