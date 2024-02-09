Edinburg man dies in two-vehicle crash in San Juan
An Edinburg died after crashing with a semitrailer in San Juan Wednesday night.
The crash happened on Military Highway west of South Stewart Road at around 9 p.m.
DPS Sgt. Maria Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Uplander, driven by 60-year-old Jose Refugio Ramirez, from Edinburg, was stationary at a stop sign.
An International Prostar semitrailer, towing a Truxton Tanker carrying petroleum, was traveling westbound on Military Highway, the semitrailer was occupied by the male driver only.
Hernandez said Ramirez failed to yield right-of-way at the stop sign and attempted to make a left turn onto Military Highway when it collided with the semitrailer.
The driver of the semi was transported to McAllen Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Ramirez died at the scene from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
