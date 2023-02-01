Edinburg to enforce new city ordinance on political signs

The city of Edinburg is now limiting how long political campaign signs can stay up.

Candidates will now have to take their signs down 10 days after Election Day, according to the updated ordinance.

The rule applies to both private and city property that falls within Edinburg city limits.

“If the campaign sign has contact information the city will try to contact in order to have them move the sign or take it down depending on what the issue is,” Edinburg city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There’s some period of time though that if no movement is made, the city can remove the sign."

The new rule also applies to when candidates can put signs up — which is now until 90 days before early voting.