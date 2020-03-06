Edinburg woman seeks answers decades after her father's unsolved death

EDINBURG - More than 30 years after her father's death, an Edinburg woman is determined to see that her dad's case is not forgotten.

Lina Garza wants justice and answers for her dad's murder.

Garza remembers seeing her dad, Arnaldo Garza who was 45 at the time, as he was taken from their home in broad daylight. His remains were found two months later.

Now, almost 32 years later, her father's murder still remains a mystery.

The Texas Rangers are offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-252-8477.

Watch the video for the full story.