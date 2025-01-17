x

Elsa police chief: Driver crashes into police unit

By: Jose De Leon III

No injuries were reported after a vehicle drove into a police unit Thursday evening in Elsa.

According to Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis, the driver of a white van crashed into a police unit at around 7 p.m. on Mile 6 West and Highway 107.

McGinnis said the driver of the white van was at fault, adding that details were limited.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

