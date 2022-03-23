Elsa police searching for burglary suspects

Elsa police are searching for suspects accused of breaking into an Elsa car lot and ransacking vehicles.

Police responded to the Auto Depot located at 222 E. Edinburg Avenue in Elsa early Friday morning after a burglary alarm went off.

Police found that the business door had been shattered.

Surveillance video shows three people entering the business, while two others ransacked vehicles outside.

Police believe the incident is linked to similar events in McAllen and Edinburg.

Anyone with information asked to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.