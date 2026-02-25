Elsa upgrading baseball field at Mario Leal Park
Elsa is moving forward with renovations at Mario Leal Park.
The baseball fields at the park, located near the Elsa Public Library at 711 Hidalgo St, will get new grass and new lights.
The upgrades will be coming through a newly- approved $142,000 community development block grant to make the park experience better for athletes and their families.
"This is going to attract more sports tourism to the community and it is going to increase participation here for our night games," Elsa Parks & Recreation Director Kristyna Mancias said.
The field lights should be installed within the next three months.
