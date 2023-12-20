EPA loans Sharyland Water Supply Corp. to help improve water system
Related Story
The Environmental Protection Agency is loaning the Sharyland Water Supply Corporation $17 million to update their water system.
The money will be used to improve their water plant and help minimize water loss. They will also upgrade several miles of water mains.
Sharyland Water Supply serves nearly 90,000 customers in South Texas.
The EPA loan will help them save $5 million, and this project is expected to create almost 200 jobs in the area.
News
The Environmental Protection Agency is loaning the Sharyland Water Supply Corporation $17 million to update their water system. The... More >>
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Elevating your hot chocolate experience
-
City of Edinburg, UTRGV working to bring Vaquero football to H-E-B Park
-
Single-vehicle crash leads to homicide investigation in McAllen
-
Crowds line up for Ramon Ayala's annual Christmas posada
-
Congressman Henry Cuellar announces funding for border security in Starr County