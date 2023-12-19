EPA loans Sharyland Water Supply Corp. to help improve water system

The Environmental Protection Agency is loaning the Sharyland Water Supply Corporation $17 million to update their water system.

The money will be used to improve their water plant and help minimize water loss. They will also upgrade several miles of water mains.

Sharyland Water Supply serves nearly 90,000 customers in South Texas.

The EPA loan will help them save $5 million, and this project is expected to create almost 200 jobs in the area.