EPA removes thousands of contaminated fishes in Donna lake

Crews with the Environmental Protection Agency are removing contaminated fish from the Donna Lake.

Since the removal started, crews have gotten 50,000 fish contaminated with the cancer-causing chemical PCB.

Cooking the fish doesn’t remove the chemical, and the EPA says it’s illegal to fish at Donna Lake.

2 days ago Monday, March 27 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Monday, March 27, 2023 11:26:00 PM CDT March 27, 2023
