EPA removes thousands of contaminated fishes in Donna lake
Crews with the Environmental Protection Agency are removing contaminated fish from the Donna Lake.
Since the removal started, crews have gotten 50,000 fish contaminated with the cancer-causing chemical PCB.
Cooking the fish doesn’t remove the chemical, and the EPA says it’s illegal to fish at Donna Lake.
