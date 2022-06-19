Experts provide tips on how to talk to your kids about the Uvalde shooting

As more information is released about the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, experts say some children might have a lot of questions about it.

"They most likely in their phones have seen it,” pediatrician Dr. Álvaro Donaire García said. He added that kids are capable of knowing the difference between those that want to keep them safe and those who may want to hurt them.

For children between the ages of 2 and 6, Garcia recommends you only talk to them about the news if they bring it up and immediately ask them what they know about it. Be honest with them and say there are some who want to hurt other people, but teachers, officers and their parents are doing everything possible to keep them safe.

The conversation is different for those between the ages of 6 and 12. Experts say it's important to ask them questions before discussing the topic, as they likely they know about the Uvalde shooting.

It's important to ask and listen to their opinions and to not talk about politics.

When talking to teens, experts say you should ask and listen to their thoughts about the shooting without imposing your personal or political views, while emphasizing that officers and their parents are doing their best to keep them safe.

Psychologist Rebecca Resendiz Rodriguez says parents of teens have to start the conversation because kids might not want to talk about it out of fear of upsetting their parents.

School districts have counselors and access to state resources so kids can get the mental health guidance they need.