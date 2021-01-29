Extra federal unemployment benefits to continue for additional 11 weeks
The Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration (ETA) confirmed that the extra $300 federal unemployment supplement will continue for an extra 11 weeks.
"This impacts Texas who are currently unemployed and are receiving the additional pandemic unemployment assistance brought by the CARES Act," Workforce Solution Communications Specialist Mike Gonzalez said.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the State of Texas has processed 6.6 million unemployment claims, more than the last five year combined.
