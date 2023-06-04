Facing the Fury: A look at the dangers posed by hurricane force winds
According to the National Hurricane Center, wind speeds of 74 mph or more can damage buildings and destroy mobile homes.
Sometimes it's hard to imagine what debris being pushed by hurricane force winds and what the damage they can create looks like.
To show you an example of the dangerous wind speeds, we wanted a UTRGV baseball player to crush some dingers at a batting cage. But they were all on the road, so the best we could do was use Channel 5 News Anchor Rudy Mireles.
Watch the video above for the full story.
