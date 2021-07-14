Fallen McAllen police officers honored one year after their deaths

Sunday, July 11, marks one year since two McAllen police officers were gunned down in the line of duty.

Officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez Jr. were killed in an ambush while they were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in south McAllen.

The officers were walking to the home when the suspect opened the door and started shooting. That suspect later died after turning the weapon on himself.

The officers' legacy was cemented by the city of McAllen during a special ceremony to rename the Los Encinos Police Community Network Center to the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center.

"We stood their badges within the very foundation, the deepest and hardest part of the foundation," said McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "So while Officer Garza and Officer Chavez have fallen, their badges remain erect and they remain protecting this community."

Officer Garza, known as Eddie, was a U.S. Marine veteran and served as a police officer for nine years.

Officer Chavez was a science teacher in Weslaco for ten years before joining the McAllen Police Department. He served for a little over two years.

