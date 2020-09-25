Family of Woman Killed in Weslaco Hit-and-Run Seek Justice

WESLACO – Police continue their search for the driver that struck and killed a 63-year-old woman in Weslaco.

The crash happened on FM 1015 south of Mile 12 North last weekend.

Josie Betancourt's family said she was making her way back home from the store when she was hit.

Kimberly Guerra, Betancourt's daughter, said she spoke to her mother two hours before she was killed.

"I had told her I would go and pick her up in the morning, so I could take her out like I normally do," she said.

Two hours later, Guerra said she learned her mother was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

"Why did they just have the audacity to leave like if she was just another dog on the road?" she questioned.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez said the area where Betancourt was killed is rural.

He said the public should be aware of a suspect vehicle with front-end damage.

"If they see a vehicle that has suspicion front-end damage or something that they’re making a point to get it fixed as soon as possible," he said.

Guerra said she hopes someone who knows something or even the suspect driver will hear their pleas.

"I hope you find it in your heart to come forth, because you wouldn't like for it to be your family," said Guerra.

Anyone with information on the case can call DPS at 565-7600.