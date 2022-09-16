FBI Receiving Thousands of Potential Medical Fraud Victims

WESLACO – The FBI says they continue to receive hundreds of calls from potential victims of a local doctor accused of fraud.

The agency says they want victims to be patient when calling. Agents say they’re having a hard time understanding some messages.

If you do not hear back from them after a week, they’ll call you back.

If you believe you were a victim of Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, you can call the FBI’s victim hotline at 1-833-432-4873 and select option 9. You can also email them at zamorapatient@fbi.gov.

