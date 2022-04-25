Fire marshal pushes for burn ban in Hidalgo County

A red flag warning goes into effect Wednesday, meaning any fire that starts during the windy conditions in the forecast has the potential to spread quickly.

Starr County announced a burn ban, and Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said he wants there to be one for Hidalgo County to avoid any new fires.

Garza said putting a burn ban in place could affect citrus and sugar cane farmers from tending to their crops by burning dead vegetation with controlled burning.

The Texas A&M Forest Service recommended the public clear out dead leaves and debris from gutters, yards and behind AC units where embers from another fire could use as fuel.

The National Weather Service has already issued a red flag warning starting Wednesday that runs through 8 p.m. These winds mixed with low humidity could cause fires to rapidly spread, they added.