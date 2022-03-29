Starr County issues burn ban

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Starr County Commissioners’ Court on Monday issued a burn ban due to drought conditions in the county.

The ban lasts for 90 days.

“Circumstances present in all or part of the unincorporated area of the county create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning,” the order stated.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect Wednesday. The winds won't be as gusty tomorrow...but we will see very warm weather Wednesday, low humidity, and breezy conditions. Be careful if doing anything outdoors that could spark a fire. #RGV #KRGV #RGVWx pic.twitter.com/W4Mr7Lkzz6 — KRGV First Warn 5 (@KRGV_Weather) March 29, 2022

A red flag warning is in effect for Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas National Resources Commission — such as firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining, planting and harvesting crops, or prescribed burns conducted by a certified manager —are exempt from the burn ban.

A violation of the order is a Class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $500.