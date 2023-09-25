First & Goal: Friday September 2, 2022 Part 1
See the final scores below:
Friday, September 2
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Mission Veterans
|27
|McAllen Memorial
|20
|FINAL
|Edinburg Vela
|55
|Edinburg
|13
|FINAL
|Monte Alto
|21
|Santa Maria
|47
|FINAL
|McAllen High
|26
|Mission
|7
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|24
|Harlingen South
|20
|FINAL
|PSJA
|41
|Los Fresnos
|20
|FINAL
|Harlingen
|76
|Mercedes
|21
|FINAL
|St. Joseph
|42
|Santa Rosa
|6
|FINAL
|Brownsville Hanna
|43
|Sharyland High
|36
|FINAL
|Grulla
|21
|Hidalgo
|27
|FINAL
|Valley View
|0
|Donna
|57
|FINAL
|Brownsville Pace
|0
|San Benito
|49
|FINAL
|Edinburg North
|19
|Brownsville Rivera
|9
|FINAL
|Donna No
|14
|Juarez Lincoln
|9
|FINAL
|Pioneer
|40
|Rio Grande City
|27
|FINAL
|La Villa
|7
|Lyford
|46
|FINAL
|La Feria
|27
|PSJA SW
|25
|FINAL
|Premont
|60
|Progreso
|7
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|13
|Raymondville
|6
|FINAL
