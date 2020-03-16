First Look Inside McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center

MCALLEN – There are more than 1,200 people inside the Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen.

Agents tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS those numbers have dropped over the last few months.

The media was invited to tour the facility Monday to see where immigrants stay, shower and get medically screened.

Acting deputy patrol agent in charge Oscar Escamilla led the tour.

He says agents had to create some extra space due to the surge of people a few months ago.

"We had to convert this muster room into a processing room as well. We added an additional 15 computers,” says Escamilla.

The agency wants the public to know what is taking place inside the facility.

The center first opened its doors in 2014.

Watch the video above for further information.