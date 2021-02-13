First Responders on the Clock for Thanksgiving

WESLACO – First responders across the Rio Grande Valley are at work to keep our community safe during the holidays.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with several first responders who say the hardest part is leaving their families behind at home.

McAllen officers Anthony Lozano and Jesus Vela say they are always on standby in case they need to respond to a call.

“Criminals – they don’t stop just because it’s a holiday,” says Vela. “We got to make sure everyone’s safe; we take pride in that though.”

Another first responder, EMT Paramedic Reynaldo Gil, says it’s a sacrifice that is well worth it.

“We’re not able to celebrate like normally everyone does,” he says. “So we tend to make plans for the day before or the day after.”

Gil said he, like other first responders, has a sense of fulfillment knowing that their work helped others.

