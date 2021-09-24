x

Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco

Related Story

The Food Bank RGV will give out free fruits and vegetables Thursday morning in Weslaco.

The food distribution event will take place at the Catholic War Veterans Event Center in Weslaco located at 1501 N. International Blvd. 

A picture ID and proof of address is requested. 

Officials also ask that you have your trunk empty and wear a face mask. 

News
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free fruits and vegetables Thursday morning in Weslaco. The food distribution event... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, September 22 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Wednesday, September 22, 2021 9:30:00 AM CDT September 22, 2021
Radar
7 Days