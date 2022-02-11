Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio dies

Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio has died, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday morning via social media.

"The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is in mourning today after learning of the passing of Sheriff Omar Lucio. We will be eternally grateful for his service and dedication to this community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," the agency said in a tweet.

Lucio died at about 2 a.m. surrounded by his loved ones, a close friend told Channel 5 News.

Condolences to the family came pouring in from several organizations, including the Willacy County Sheriff's Office, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5, Harlingen Police Department, Palmhurst Police Department, Weslaco Police Department, McAllen ISD police, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra and U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

"He was a man of great integrity and he's going to be deeply, deeply missed," said Javier Reyna, Lucio's longtime captain and friend.

Lucio's last time in office was in December 2020. Many officers said they will remember him for his loyalty, passion and commitment to his job.

Lucio, whose law enforcement career spanned nearly 60 years, was first elected to a four-year term as sheriff in January 1997, according to the county's website.

Born in San Benito, Lucio received a criminal justice and sociology degree from Pan American University. He also served as Mercedes police chief and Harlingen police captain during his career.

Lucio had four daughters, one son and 11 grandchildren.