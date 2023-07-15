Former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown recognized by legislators
Legislators in Washington, D.C. recognized former longtime KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown.
Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz recognized Brown on the House floor Thursday.
“For over 40 years, Dave worked at KRGV where he brought the excitement of sports to our homes,” De La Cruz said. “His impact went far beyond sports. Dave's tireless advocacy for diabetes and organ donation awareness made a lasting impact on our lives."
Dave was recognized weeks after Channel 5 News’ organ donor registration drive event that was held in honor of him.
RELATED: Organ donor registration drive held in memory of Dave Brown at Channel 5 News' studio in Weslaco
As an organ donor recipient, Dave was an advocate for organ donor registration.
Channel 5 News teamed up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance last month and registered 53 new organ donors.
