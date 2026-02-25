Former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher sentenced after recording kindergarten students in the bathroom

A former substitute teacher at the Point Isabel Independent School District was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison on over 20 counts of child pornography-related charges, court records show.

Leif Ericson Varnum secretly recorded kindergarten students while they used a classroom restroom with the door open, according to a statement from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

“The children were unaware they were being recorded,” Saenz said.

Varnum was arrested in September 2024. According to Saenz, the case began when a USB camera was found in Varnum’s house that led to the discovery of “numerous videos and images depicting child sexual abuse material.”

RELATED STORY: Bond set for former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher charged with indecency with a child

According to the indictment, Varnum was in possession of “visual material that contained 500 or more visual depictions of a child.”

Varnum pleaded guilty to charges of possession of child porn, possession of child porn involving children under the age of 10, sexual performance by a child under 14 years of age, and invasive visual recording.

“This is a deeply disturbing case involving a breach of trust against some of our most vulnerable children,” Saenz said in a statement. “Let this serve as a clear message: anyone who exploits children will be aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our office remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting children and holding offenders accountable."

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, Point Isabel ISD confirmed Varnum has not been employed by or affiliated with the district since his arrest.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM POINT ISABEL ISD HERE

“Varnum pled guilty to 21 felony counts related to child sexual abuse material and additional offenses. The additional offenses committed did not occur during his employment with Point Isabel ISD,” the district said in the news release.

Since Varnum’s arrest, the district has reviewed and strengthened safety measures, including “enhanced employee screening procedures, rigorous substitute onboarding protocols, ongoing staff training on mandated reporting responsibilities, and clearly defined reporting pathways for students and parents,” the district added. “We maintain comprehensive background check requirements and work in close coordination with law enforcement whenever concerns are brought forward."