Former Priest Charged with Murder Makes Court Appearance

EDINBURG – A former McAllen priest accused in a decades-old murder made a court appearance Monday morning.

John Feit was arrested for the murder of Irene Garza last year in Phoenix, Arizona.

Feit walked into court Monday using his walker and shook hands with people on his way to his seat. When his counsel asked him how he was feeling, Feit replied that he felt great.

The 92nd District judge, Luis Singleterry, set Feit’s trial date for April 24.

In April 1960, Garza was going to confession at Sacred Heart Church the night before Easter Sunday. Feit heard her confession, but what happened after that was unknown.

There is a lab issue still pending. Chief prosecutor Michael Garza said there was evidence found in the car that is believed to have been used to transport Garza’s body to the canal where she was found.

The evidence has been sent to a state lab for testing.

Feit’s attorney, Oscar Rene Flores, told the judge if there is anything between now and April 24 that needs court intervention, he felt he and prosecutors could get together with court staff to set up a hearing beforehand.