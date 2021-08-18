Former Progreso Police Sgt. Appears in Federal Court

MCALLEN – A former Progreso police sergeant accused of helping drug cartels move their drug loads has pleaded not guilty.

Geovani Hernandez, who also served as a former La Joya police chief, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He’s accused of working with drug traffickers and setting up meetings with cartels to move drugs north.

A criminal complaint alleges Hernandez worked with drug traffickers to earn money for his campaign for Hidalgo County constable.

In Hernandez’s detention hearing last month, a U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agent testified against Hernandez.

The HSI agent said Hernandez told a confidential informant he had a meeting set up with alleged Gulf cartel boss Juan Manuel Loza-Salinas aka “El Toro” before he was murdered in April.

HSI alleges Hernandez wanted to work with drug traffickers on a weekly basis.

Most of the conversations mentioned in the criminal complaint were recorded. As a result of the allegations, Hernandez’s law enforcement license is currently suspended.